FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Wakeland High School in Frisco are mourning the loss of two sisters and classmates killed in a crash on Saturday.
Peyton Weissman, 16 and Hayden Weissman, 18, were being driven by their father when another car crashed into them along I-35 between San Antonio and Austin.
The driver of that vehicle, Macario Hernandez, 61, is charged with two counts of accident involving death and three counts of accident involving injury.
He allegedly left the scene after the crash but was later caught.
Hernandez is in the Hays County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
Paramedics also rushed their father, his girlfriend and their 12-year-old sister to the hospital.
There is no word on their conditions at this time.
Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, according to Hays County Justice of the Peace Beth Smith.
Frisco ISD released a statement on the tragedy on Monday:
The Frisco ISD community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of two of our students. Crisis counselors will be on campus this week for any students or staff who need support during this difficult time.