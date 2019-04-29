Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Assault, Crime, dallas police, domestic violence, Family Violence, Jeremy Courson, Mansfield Police, threat


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer was arrested for the second time this year for another alleged family violence-related charge.

The Mansfield Police Department arrested Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jeremy Courson on Friday.

He was charged with violation of a protective order, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jeremy Courson (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Courson was arrested in February for threatening a family member with a “deadly weapon,” a second-degree felony.

He’s a 9 year veteran of the department and was assigned to the Detention Services Section. Courson was on Administrative Leave from the previous incident and will remain on such leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Courson is currently in the Tarrant County Jail.

