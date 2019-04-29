DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The St. Louis Blues held off a late Stars power play to take a 2-1 lead in the best of 7 second-round series.

The Blues won 4-3 on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

The teams traded four goals in five minutes in the third period.

Pat Maroon flicked a puck over Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop with 1:38 left in the game and that was the game winner in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Maroon’s second goal of the playoffs came after he gathered the puck to the left of Bishop and scored. That ended a span of just under 5½ minutes when both teams scored two goals.

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the playoffs, after going without a goal in his last 17 games in the regular season, with 5:36 left for a 3-2 lead. His one-timer coming right after the end of a Blues power play during which Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal to tie the game 1:18 earlier.

The Stars got even again at 3-3 on Tyler Seguin’s goal that was his first point in this series.

Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who are still undefeated on the road this postseason after winning all three games at Winnipeg in the first-round series they won in six games. All four of the road wins have been by one goal.

Jay Bouwmeester assisted on both St. Louis goals in the third period.

Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington had 28 saves.

Bishop, who grew up in St. Louis, was drafted by the Blues and made his NHL debut for them in 2008, stopped 29 shots.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Dallas, before the series shifts back to St. Louis.

