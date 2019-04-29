FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge has revoked bond for the 52-year-old mother of a former teenager who used an “affluenza” defense regarding a drunk driving crash that killed four people in June 2013.
Tonya Couch was booked into the Tarrant County Jail last Friday.
Court documents show she failed a urine test required as a condition of her bond but don’t specify the substance the urinalysis revealed.
She also had to return to jail in March 2018 after failing a urine test.
Couch faces money laundering and hindering apprehension charges related to events in 2015 when she ran to Mexico with her son.
Ethan Couch was released from jail in April 2018 after serving nearly two years.
Couch, 21, became known as the “affluenza teen” after a psychologist suggested during his trial that growing up with money might have left him with psychological afflictions, too rich to tell right from wrong.
He attracted further attention when he and his mother took off to Mexico in an effort to avoid going to jail.