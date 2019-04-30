NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The theater world will be up early and listening carefully on Tuesday morning: Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon are announcing Tony Award nominations — and it promises to be a nail-biter.
With no Broadway show dominating the conversation as in the past with musicals like “Hamilton” or “Dear Evan Hansen,” the nominations this year are more of a toss-up.
Will the exuberant “Be More Chill” lead the pack for the best new musical? Or will the adult “Hadestown”? Or will it be “Tootsie,” the crowd-pleasing show based on the movie?
The season also saw 14 new plays, including the Northern Irish drama “The Ferryman,” Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a play about Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and the stage adaptation of “Network.”
The 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, will air live on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City right here on CBS 11.
