DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — The former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own home told a 911 dispatcher “I thought it was my apartment” nearly 20 times as she waited for emergency responders to arrive, according to a 911 recording obtained by a Dallas TV station.
“I’m an off-duty officer. I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking he was, thinking it was my apartment,” Amber Guyger said in the recording obtained by WFAA. She later says, “I’m f—d. Oh my God. I’m sorry.”
The 911 recording ha snot been officially released by the City of Dallas or police. Tuesday afternoon officials issued a statement that said, in part, “Dallas Police Department has not authorized the release of the audio evidence. Currently, the Department has generated an Internal Affairs Investigation.”
Guyger is charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean and is set to go to trial later this year.
