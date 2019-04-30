DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is recovering after police shot him for ignoring their command to display his hands.
Duncanville officers were dispatched to investigate Tuesday afternoon after someone called to report a suspicious person.
When they arrived at the 600 block of N. Clark Road, officers attempted to approach the man, who refused to comply with commands and made statements indicating he had warrants for his arrest and was not going to jail.
Police said he began reaching for something in a bag and continued to ignore officer commands to display his hands. After making aggressive movements with his hand in the bag, Duncanville police officers discharged their weapons and struck the suspect.
Duncanville police officers administered first aid and the man was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
He’s in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will handle the case moving forward since this is an officer involved shooting. The investigation is ongoing.