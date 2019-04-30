(CBS 11) – If you were living the life in the early 1980s as a young man or lady, you will remember singer Irene Cara.

Born Irene Escalera on March 18, 1959 in the Bronx NY, she is a successful singer/songwriter/dancer and actress, and has been active for over 50 years. Of the six songs she charted on Billboard, five of them were in motion pictures: Fame, Flashdance and D.C. Cab, of which Cara appeared in Fame and D.C. Cab. “Flashdance… What A Feeling” was her only #1 song in 1983. Yet she had another good song that year.

“Why Me?” was recorded and released in the fall of 1983 which was her next song to chart after “Flashdance” Written by Giorgio Moroder, Cara and Keith Forsey, produced by Moroder, running 3:55 on the Geffen label, the lyrics go like this:

Life felt so right

I was drowned in your light

With the world so in tune

‘Til you made me out for a fool

Left with nothing to do

Can’t forget about you

With my heart in my hands

Pack my bags

Leave my memories with you

You gave me nothing but misery

I found so much more

You used me oh so helplessly

I don’t want your sympathy

Why me

Why me

Why me when I was the one

Who could set your heart free

Why me

Why me

Why me

You took all the love

I gave up selfishly

Why me

The song reached #13 on Billboard but #4 in Switzerland and #5 in Norway and Australia.

