IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving police officer who lost his wallet with his badge inside just got it back… nine years later.
School Resource Officer Gary Brockett said he remembers about nine years ago he put his wallet on top of his car and drove off, realizing later what he had done.
He figured he would never see it again.
But on Monday, an unidentified man found it along rail road tracks near Story & MacArthur, opened it, saw the badge and brought it to Irving Police headquarters.
Officer Brockett held it up in a photo the police department shared on social media.
Irving Police tweeted, “9ish years ago, Officer Brockett lost his wallet which contained his wallet badge in it. Just this week, a gentleman found the wallet on Rock Island between Story/MacArthur & returned it. Thank you Sir for bringing it back to Brockett after all these years!!! #TakeMeBackTuesday”