Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


BOSTON (CBS) – MIT got a makeover this weekend, inspired by “Avengers: Endgame.” Students covered the school’s “Great Dome” with Captain America’s red, white and blue shield.

Some of the “hackers” involved told The Boston Globe that this had been planned for months. They said they grew up on the Marvel movies and wanted to show their gratitude.

“Putting things on the dome is a big challenge,” one student told the newspaper. “We hope people look at it and it gets their imagination going.”

The Captain America shield on the MIT dome. (Image credit: Raymond Huffman)

The shield also has a local connection. Sudbury native Chris Evans plays Captain America in the series.

“Endgame” broke box office records with a $1.2 billion opening weekend.