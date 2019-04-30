NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here we are on the last day of April and to follow the old saying “April showers bring May flowers,” flowers should pop-aplenty this coming month.

First off, just to put April in perspective, this is the wettest mid-Spring month we’ve had in 23 years. With more rain expected today we could easily push that mark to the wettest one in more than 60 years. What is even better about this is that it follows an April of 2018, which was one of the driest on record.

In fact, the entire Spring (and Summer) of 2018 was dry. Not so this Spring. There is hardly any part of Texas that lists a rainfall deficit for the month:

It is quite the opposite, most of Texas has enjoyed more rainfall in April than typical. The areas in blue you see in the graphic below show amounts twice what you would normally experience in April:

Drought is gone over north Texas. There is a small spot of “dry” and that’s it. A wonderful place to be in Spring wouldn’t you say?

Though there is a chance of more rain before we hit midnight and add to April’s total. Below you can see the rainfall potential as described by one of our forecast models, it runs a few days deep into May and suggests amounts 2″ plus.

We run the risk of severe weather with these rain chances. Make sure to stay weather-aware and stay posted to CBSDFW.COM and CBS 11 News.