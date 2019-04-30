FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is recovering after she was assaulted by a man Saturday morning on a trail near Marine Creek Reservoir.
She was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground on the trail located at 5200 Ten Mile Bridge near Marine Creek reservoir. The victim screamed and fought with the suspect; but he struck her several times and threatened further violence if she didn’t stay quiet.
A nearby witness heard the woman’s screams and went over toward her. The suspect ran from the scene after noticing the witness approach them. The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
The Sex Crimes Unit is investigating the attack and is currently working the crime scene, collecting evidence, and interviewing all witnesses. Detectives are working diligently to identify and arrest the perpetrator of this heinous crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817.469.TIPS (8477).