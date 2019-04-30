FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Two sisters from Frisco, who were killed in a car crash in Central Texas over the weekend, will be remembered at their school today.
Wakeland High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a prayer vigil Tuesday morning to remember Payton Weissman, 16, and 18-year-old Hayden Weissman.
The Frisco Independent School District issued a statement that said, in part, “The Frisco ISD community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of two of our students.”
The girls died Saturday night when their father’s sedan was hit by another driver. The crash happened in Kyle, on the Interstate-35 frontage road.
The teens’ 12-year-old sister, their father, and his girlfriend were also in the car at the time of the crash. Police say everyone was wearing a seatbelt. The other victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Macario Hernandez is in the Hayes County Jail facing multiple charges related to the crash.
Police say the 61-year-old hit the Weissman family’s car and then tried to run from the scene, but officers caught up with him.
Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report to determine if he was under the influence.
Frisco ISD held a staff development day on Monday, so students were not at school. Starting today, Wakeland High will make crisis counselors available for those in need of support.