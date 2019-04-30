  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Two sisters from Frisco, who were killed in a car crash in Central Texas over the weekend, will be remembered at their school today.

Wakeland High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a prayer vigil Tuesday morning to remember Payton Weissman, 16, and 18-year-old Hayden Weissman.

The Frisco Independent School District issued a statement that said, in part, “The Frisco ISD community is heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of two of our students.”

Sisters Payton Weissman and Hayden Weissman. (credit: Allie Butlerr/Twitter)

The girls died Saturday night when their father’s sedan was hit by another driver. The crash happened in Kyle, on the Interstate-35 frontage road.

The teens’ 12-year-old sister, their father, and his girlfriend were also in the car at the time of the crash. Police say everyone was wearing a seatbelt. The other victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Macario Hernandez is in the Hayes County Jail facing multiple charges related to the crash.

Police say the 61-year-old hit the Weissman family’s car and then tried to run from the scene, but officers caught up with him.

Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report to determine if he was under the influence.

Frisco ISD held a staff development day on Monday, so students were not at school. Starting today, Wakeland High will make crisis counselors available for those in need of support.

