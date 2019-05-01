FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Arlington Police Officer Bau Tran for the September 1, 2018 shooting death of O’Shae Terry.
Officer Tran was indicted on the charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide.
The Arlington Police Department said Wednesday it should be concluding its administrative investigation into the matter in the next few weeks.
The Arlington Police Department said in a statement after learning of the indictment, “The Grand Jury’s decision, irrespective of the outcome, is viewed as an additional factual piece of information to consider by those responsible for the administrative investigation of this incident.”
The department explained administrative investigations “can take a substantial amount of time to complete based upon the complexities of the case and the department’s desire to ensure all relevant evidence is obtained as part of the administrative investigation. Additionally, the department is dedicated to ensuring that due process is afforded to all parties throughout the investigation.”
The involved officer, Bau Tran, was serving in a restricted duty capacity immediately following the incident last year, and he has now been placed on leave pending conclusion of the administrative investigation.
The next steps, upon the completion of the administrative investigation, include presenting the facts of this case to the employee’s chain of command for review and disposition, the department explained.
Tran had responded to the traffic stop as backup in September 2018.
Police video footage shows him grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots are heard.