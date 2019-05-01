



– Three-year-old Jordyn Love flashed a smile for the camera Tuesday while digging into a snow cone. The bandage over her right eye covered fresh stitches, a reminder she had only been released the hospital a day earlier.

Jordyn’s mother, Serena Thompson, is still receiving treatment at Medical City Plano, after a serious crash on the President George Bush Turnpike Sunday. Her daughter’s older brother, Julian, is at Medical City Dallas facing a much longer recovery.

“My whole life… I just broke down. It was the hardest thing ever, “ said their father Larry Love, of learning of the accident.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers say Thompson was headed west on the turnpike when another car cut her off, causing her to swerve, hit a median, and roll the car.

“Jordyn’s okay, but Julian… just get here, ” Love remembers a family member telling him.

Love says four-year-old Julian remains sedated, with damage to his clavicle, internal organs, and possibly his spine. “He’s not moving, eyes not open….It’s been three days and I haven’t heard nothing from my son.”

Troopers are now reviewing tollway cameras and speaking to witnesses, trying to find the driver who prompted the crash and who may face a charge of unsafe lane change.

“I really just want an apology, just know that you hurt people. People are seriously injured,” said Love. “I know people are in a rush to wherever they have to go, but it’s not worth hurting anyone.”

Thompson was driving home from Chuck E Cheese’s around 7 o’clock Sunday evening with both children in booster seats when the accident occurred.

“That’s when she got ejected.”

Thompson was badly injured with portions of her body and face scraped raw. She and Julian both lost consciousness. Jordyn, though, was trapped inside the car, fully alert, alone, and afraid.

Love says, witnesses stopped on the highway and came to her aid. “They got her out of the car, they got her, they held her.”

The comfort she received from strangers is one of the few bright spots in this trying week.

Love said, he hopes to find those Good Samaritans and thank them personally. “It just lets you know people, that there are nice people out there that actually care.”