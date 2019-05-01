MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The 22-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting at a North Carolina university Tuesday previously lived in and attended high school in North Texas.

Trystan Andrew Terrell was taken into custody after two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, police said. A motive for the shooting is still unclear.

The shooting had people scrambling to find safe spaces and enduring a lengthy lockdown as officers secured the campus on the last day of classes. A vigil is planned for Wednesday, and the governor vowed a hard look to see what can be done to prevent future attacks.

“A student should not have to fear for his or her life when they are on our campuses,” Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters. “Parents should not have to worry about their students when they send them off to school. And I know that this violence has to stop. … In the coming days we will take a hard look at all of this to see what we need to do going forward.”

Terrell was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possessing and firing a weapon on educational property, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Terrell and his family have ties to North Texas as they used to live in Mansfield before moving to North Carolina in 2014. He and his sister also attended Mansfield High School.

CBS 11 found a picture of the alleged gunman in a 2014 yearbook for the high school when he was a junior.

According to records, his father sold their home in Mansfield that same year before they moved to Charlotte. About three years before they moved, Terrell’s mother, who worked for the Mansfield school district, died from breast cancer.

