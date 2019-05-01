DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle of interest relating to a murder on Wednesday, April 17 around 3:30 p.m.
The vehicle of interest is believed to be a 2011 – 2014 blue Volkswagen Jetta, shown below with a paper dealer tag.
Police said Ruben Lopez, 19, was shot and killed in the eastbound lane of the 8300 block of LBJ Service Road.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this murder to contact Detective Frank Serra, at 214-671-4320, or by email at frank.serra@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.