(CBSDFW.COM) – While most of North Texas gets a lull in rain and storms for the first half of Wednesday, storms are back in the mix late in the day.
The threat for severe weather stretches all across North Texas with all modes possible, especially damaging winds and flash flooding.
Storms will likely start firing up west of the Metroplex late afternoon/early evening before becoming widespread and moving east late tonight.
Main time frame for strong storms across the region is from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Storms that develop on Wednesday will be efficient rain producers with up to two inches of additional rainfall possible by Thursday morning.
Tornado warnings went into effect on Tuesday as severe weather moved though Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties. The National Weather Service confirmed a “brief tornado” happened in Denton just before 7 p.m. with mostly tree damage reported.