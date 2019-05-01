COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) — A New Tech High @ Coppell ninth grader received a very special surprise Tuesday morning.
Miisha Masterson thought she was going to an awards ceremony with her classmates, and was shocked when her father, Army Lt. Colonel James Masterson walked out after several months away. He’s stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
“I was just really surprised,” said Miisha.
On that same day Col. Masterson was officially promoted to the rank of Colonel, and asked Miisha to perform his pinning ceremony to his new rank in front of all her peers.
Col. Masterson said, “I thought it was important to give her that honor to pin the rank on me.”
The father and daughter shared some long overdue hugs, and Miisha shared her emotions when speaking about what life is like away from her father.
Miisha said, “I just hate it when he is gone all the time and I’m always home alone when my mom has to go to work.”
So for now the two say there is no distance or call to duty that will get in the way of their father-daughter time.