CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Corsicana third-grade teacher Ramon Santuario-Mendoza was re-arrested and charged with six more counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The new charges bring the total number of alleged victims to 11.

Bonds for the 48-year-old now total $600,000. He was free on $450,000 at the time of his arrest Tuesday.

Ramon Santuario-Mendoza

Santuario-Mendoza taught English Language Arts at Sam Houston Elementary.

Corsicana ISD sent CBS 11 News the following statement after his first arrest. 

Corsicana ISD thoroughly investigates any concern from a student, staff member or parent and takes swift and appropriate action when student or staff safety may be involved. Last week, a third grade English Language Arts teacher at Sam Houston Elementary was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Corsicana ISD Police Department is leading the investigation with support from the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center.

Mendoza is on administrative leave during the investigation.

 

