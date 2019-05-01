Filed Under:Chief Appraiser, class action lawsuit, DFW News, Forney Mayor, Kaufman County, lawsuit, Mayor Rick Wilson, property appraisals, Property Taxes

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Mayor Rick Wilson has filed a class action lawsuit against the Kaufman County Chief Appraiser Sarah Curtis on behalf of tens of thousands of property owners, many of whom who have just received devastating property appraisals, raising their property taxes hundreds, thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Wilson.

“Kaufman County property owners are facing the possible loss of their businesses, loss of their homes and buyers are cancelling purchases as a result of this unprecedented and unconstitutional valuation upsurge,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday afternoon.

Forney Mayor Rick Wilson staff photo 2015 (photo courtesy: cityofforney.org)

When asked for comment by CBS 11, the Kaufman County Appraiser’s Office said, “We do not comment on pending litigation”.

