Filed Under:cats, DFW News, dogs, Fort Worth Animal Shelter, Pet Adoptions, shelter at capacity

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Animal Shelter said Wednesday it finds itself in the same shape as Dallas Animal Services – at capacity!

In order to try to help get more pets in loving homes, animal adoptions in Fort Worth are $10 through May 5. The shelter said, “Many cats and dogs are looking for and need a home. Adoptions include spay/neuter, shots, license, microchip.”

Scarlet has been at the Fort Worth Animal Shelter for five months.  Here she is with an animal shelter worker (courtesy: Fort Worth Animal Shelter )

Fort Worth Animal Shelter pets can be adopted at the following locations:

PetSmart Hulen
PetSmart Alliance – Heritage Trace
Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Control Center – Martin Street

