DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF1 tornados with 90 mph winds touched down in Denton and Justin during Tuesday evening’s storms.
The NWS said the tornado in Denton began near Texas Women’s University and traveled northeast toward Denton ISD’s natatorium. Tree damage was the most apparent from the view from Chopper 11 and on the ground.
A “brief” tornado had been confirmed Tuesday evening in Denton just before 7 p.m. After a survey of the area, the NWS rated it an EF1 tornado.
The tornado in Justin, which was confirmed just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, was also mostly tree damage.
The NWS also surveyed an area near Eagle Mountain that suffered damage but found no evidence of a tornado.
Tornado warnings were issued last night for Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties.
Tuesday evening’s severe storms in parts of North Texas saw mostly high winds and heavy rain. Flooding was also a major concern for some areas.
North Texas is bracing for another threat of severe weather Wednesday evening with damaging winds and flooding as main concerns.