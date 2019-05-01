



The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF1 tornados with 90 mph winds touched down in Denton and Justin during Tuesday evening’s storms.

The NWS said the tornado in Denton began near Texas Women’s University and traveled northeast toward Denton ISD’s natatorium. Tree damage was the most apparent from the view from Chopper 11 and on the ground.

We have confirmed that the Denton tornado was EF1 with max winds of 90 MPH. The tor began near the TWU campus and traveled northeast to near the Denton ISD natatorium near loop 288. Teams are on their way to Justin and Eagle Mountain where possible tornadoes occurred. #dfwwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 1, 2019

A “brief” tornado had been confirmed Tuesday evening in Denton just before 7 p.m. After a survey of the area, the NWS rated it an EF1 tornado.

The tornado in Justin, which was confirmed just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, was also mostly tree damage.

We have also confirmed an EF1 tornado just east of Justin with max winds of 90 MPH. Damage was mostly confined to trees. A survey team also finished around Eagle Mountain where sporadic wind damage occurred, and they did not find evidence of a tornado #dfwwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 1, 2019

The NWS also surveyed an area near Eagle Mountain that suffered damage but found no evidence of a tornado.

Tornado warnings were issued last night for Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties.

Tuesday evening’s severe storms in parts of North Texas saw mostly high winds and heavy rain. Flooding was also a major concern for some areas.

North Texas is bracing for another threat of severe weather Wednesday evening with damaging winds and flooding as main concerns.