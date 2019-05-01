



– Governor Greg Abbott deployed state resources to the North Texas area and other locations on Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather expected to hit the region through Friday.

In addition to water rescue operations teams, the Governor has also deployed helicopters and boats – and placed other resources on standby – in the event search and rescue operations are needed.

“As severe weather moves into the North Texas area, the state is taking every precaution including pre-positioning helicopters and boats to ensure we are ready to assist local officials with potential search and rescue operations,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all residents to stay up to date on local weather reports and heed warnings from local officials throughout this severe weather event.”

State agencies involved in the emergency response effort include the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas A&M Texas Task Force 1, Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas State Guard of the Texas Military Department.

The following resources have been deployed (or are on standby ready for rapid deployment:

13 Water Rescue Boats and Crews

6 Helicopters with Hoisting Capability

30 High Profile Vehicles

8 Ambulance Buses*

8 Ambulance Strike Teams*

1 Type One Mobile Medical Unit*

8 Medical Incident Support Teams*

1 Task Force Leader*

Current forecasts indicate heavy rainfall and flash flooding with this storm system, as well as a potential for damaging winds, hail, river flooding and tornadoes across the state this week. While these storms may be widespread, the North Texas is expected to see some of the most severe weather. The Texas State Operations Center (SOC) is continuing to coordinate with the National Weather Service and closely monitor this severe storm system.

The Fort Worth Fire Department posted on Instagram, “Six FWFD Swift Water Rescue Swimmers have just deployed as part of TX-AM Task Force 1. At this time they will be staged in the metroplex and deploy as needed.”

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

For additional safety tips related to thunderstorms and flooding, click here.