FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Mayor Rick Wilson has filed a class action lawsuit against the Kaufman County Chief Appraiser Sarah Curtis on behalf of tens of thousands of property owners, many of whom who have just received devastating property appraisals, raising their property taxes hundreds, thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Wilson.
“Kaufman County property owners are facing the possible loss of their businesses, loss of their homes and buyers are cancelling purchases as a result of this unprecedented and unconstitutional valuation upsurge,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday afternoon.
The lawsuit states, “The District’s flawed valuation methods resulted in 2019 appraised property values that exceed the appraised value required by law. The Chief Appraiser refuses to conduct reappraisal that complies with Texas constitutional and statutory mandates – preferring, instead, to saddle property owners with the burden of doing what she was required to do by law in the first place.”
When asked for comment by CBS 11, the Kaufman County Appraiser’s Office said, “We do not comment on pending litigation.”
