NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were a teenager in the late 1960’s and looking for some hard-charging rock and roll that might not have been played initially on AM Top 40 then, today’s song could qualify for that.
Deep Purple was a English hard-rock band that charted on Billboard from 1968-1973. Members included Rod Evans (vocals), Ritchie Blackmore (guitar), Jon Lord (keyboards), Nicky Simper (bass), and Ian Paice (drums). Evans and Simper left the group in 1969, to be replaced by Ian Gillan (vocals) and Roger Glover (bass).
Most people know their song from 1973, “Smoke On The Water” which purportedly was inspired by the burning of the Montreax Casino in 1971, where Frank Zappa was performing and which Deep Purple was hired to open his show. It hit #4 on Billboard. But their first song out of the gate wasn’t bad either!
In 1968, the group recorded and released the song, “Hush”, off its debut album “Shades Of Deep Purple.” It also was #4 on Billboard and on the charts for nine weeks. Written by Joe South, produced by Derek Lawrence, running 4:24 on the Tetragrammaton label, the lyrics go like this:
Na na na na na na
Na na na na na na
I got a certain little girl she’s on my mind
No doubt about it she looks so fine
She’s the best girl that I ever had
Sometimes she’s gonna make me feel so bad
Na na na na na na
Na na na na na na
Hush, hush
I thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
She broke my heart but I love her just the same now
Hush, hush
Thought I heard her calling my name now
Hush, hush
I need her loving and I’m not to blame now
they got it early in the morning
(Love, love) they got it late in the evening
(Love, love) well, I want that, need it
(Love, love) oh, I gotta gotta have it
You can hear this song on SIIRUS XM 60’s On 6 with Phlash Phelps, Dave Hoeffel, Pat St. John, Shotgun Tom Kelly, and Mike Kelly.
Listen to the beginning of the song to hear the wolves howl!