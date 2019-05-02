DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For 24+ hours straight, volunteers from around North Texas will read the names and ages of more than 27,000 children who were reported as abused in Dallas County in 2018.
The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting the inaugural “Save Jane” event at Klyde Warren Park happening May 2 into Friday, May 3.
“Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will replace the children’s names to protect their identities.
Influential leaders from around the Dallas community have signed up for shifts to read names throughout the event. All North Texans are invited to take a turn on-stage and participate in the impactful event by reading a selection of names.
“DCAC hopes that through Save Jane, North Texans will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse in Dallas county – it is everywhere you look, ” said Lynn Davis, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center President and CEO. “It will take 24+ hours of non-stop reading to name each child who was abused last year. That is simply unacceptable. The event will go through the night because that is representative of DCAC – we never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. DCAC will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.”
The event corresponds with an awareness campaign.