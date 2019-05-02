WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
BEAUMONT, Texas  (CBSDFW.COM) – A 43-year-old Beaumont man was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Brian Alfred was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on May 1, 2019.

The indictment alleges that on Apr. 1, 2019, Alfred possessed a rifle after he was previously convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant in Hardin County, Texas in 2010. As a convicted felon, Alfred is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Alfred faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

 

 

