COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a soggy few weeks for most of North Texas, but especially at the First Baptist Church in Lavon.
Church leaders, parishioners and volunteers had already been busy trying to cleanup from flooding last week, when they tried to shore up the building in preparation for incoming severe weather. Despite putting up a tarp and sandbags, water still flooded in.
Pastor Brad Patterson said that in the 70 years that the church has stood — it’s only flooded three times. The first flood was in 2015 and the other two happened in the last week.
Large fans and vacuums were brought in to try to dry out the carpet.
Another nearby church, First Assembly of God in Lavon, also has flood damage. Pastor Mike Powell leads that church. “We were about 3 to 4 inches deep through the whole building,’’ he said.
Pastor Patterson quickly sent help, despite dealing with issues at his own church. “We sent about 10 of our guys to start getting water out of their building,” he said. “We started brushing and squeezing the water out of their building.”
The pastors told CBS 11 News that churches from different communities have offered to help and are expected to send people and equipment to help with clean up effort.