DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday, April 30 shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Officers found the victim lying in the roadway of the eastbound lanes of 300 W. Kiest Boulevard, just west of I-35.

Police said a black car was traveling east bound and struck and killed the pedestrian. The vehicle slowed down, but did not stop.

The car is possibly a Chrysler 200 4-door, but at this point police have no images of it to share.

Anyone with information regarding the black car that struck the pedestrian can contact Detective Casey Clark in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0011.

