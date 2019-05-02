Filed Under:adoptable pets, animal shelter closed, City of Mesquite, DFW News, flooding, Mesquite Animal Services, temporary closure

MESQUITE, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – Mesquite Animal Services said Thursday its building is temporarily closed due to flooding from Wednesday night’s heavy rain.

Approximately two inches of rain got inside.

Mesquite Animal Services (courtesy: cityofmesquite.com)

The shelter said all the animals are safe, but there are no public adoption services Thursday.

A decision on reopening Friday will come later.

Staff came in to find animals on their beds or on top of kennels.

Area shelters, including the Plano Animal Shelter, Tri-City Animal Shelter and Prairie Paws Adoption Center, donated their mobile adoption centers for the animals to stay in for now.

Mobile adoption center housing Mesquite pets (Erin Jones – CBS 11)

Crews are expected to work through the night to get the water out of the building.

