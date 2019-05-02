Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – Mesquite Animal Services said Thursday its building is temporarily closed due to flooding from Wednesday night’s heavy rain.
Approximately two inches of rain got inside.
The shelter said all the animals are safe, but there are no public adoption services Thursday.
A decision on reopening Friday will come later.
Staff came in to find animals on their beds or on top of kennels.
Area shelters, including the Plano Animal Shelter, Tri-City Animal Shelter and Prairie Paws Adoption Center, donated their mobile adoption centers for the animals to stay in for now.
Crews are expected to work through the night to get the water out of the building.