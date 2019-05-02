McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Victor Calderon-Cardona, 32, of McKinney, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
“These innocent children showed bravery beyond their years and made sure this predator will never again harm another child,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
In April 2018, one of Calderon-Cardona’s young victims, aged 10, told her school counselor that Calderon-Cardona sexually abused her for the past four years up to the present time. The counselor reported this information to law enforcement.
McKinney Police Department Detective Jennifer Grounds and Officer Bruno Siqueira investigated the case. During the investigation, they discovered another victim, aged 12, that Calderon-Cardona knew and had access to. Both children were forensically interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and out-cried in detail about specific sexual assaults by Calderon-Cardona.
Calderon-Cardona pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.