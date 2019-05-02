SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A recall has been issued for more than 250,000 Bodum French coffee presses sold at Starbucks online and in stores.
Starbucks Corp. is voluntarily recalling the presses because, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the “plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod,” causing cuts and stab wounds.
Produced in partnership with Bodum, the Starbucks eight-cup French presses, which were made with recycled parts, have a cylindrical glass beaker with a screen and plunger held in place by a plastic gray frame with a locking lid and gray handle and knob.
The Seattle-based coffee chain has received a total of nine reports of injuries — eight in the U.S. and one in Canada. The recall affects some 263,200 coffee presses in the two countries.
The items were sold between November 2016 and this past January, for about $20, according to the CPSC.
Refunds, in the form of a store credit, are being issued, but the presses cannot be returned at local stores.
Anyone who purchased one of the presses can contact Starbucks at (888) 843-0245 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. C.T. Monday through Friday or on the Starbucks website to get refund information.