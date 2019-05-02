WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — A North Texas man was charged with capital murder in the death of a 91-year-old acquaintance who police say was attacked and her vehicle taken.

Wichita County jail records show Byron Rickard, 42, of Wichita Falls was being held without bond Thursday. Online records don’t list an attorney representing Rickard, who was charged Wednesday in the death a day earlier of Ruby Ditto.

Wichita Falls police Sgt. Harold McClure says officers Sunday responded to a possible robbery and a woman with head injuries. McClure says Ditto, who owned several properties and knew Rickard, was attacked outside a house. A woman working for Ditto found her.

Ditto’s vehicle and Rickard were located later Sunday. Rickard was booked on an unrelated assault count and in custody when charged with Ditto’s death

