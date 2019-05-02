  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Education Agency is apologizing after a 5th grader found vulgar words on the STAAR test.

The student discovered the profanity in small lettering in images of a graffiti park.

Of the 413,290 tests distributed, 15,697 of them had the vulgar language.

DeEtta Culbertson, spokesperson for the TEA, issued the following statement to CBS 11:

“A passage with embedded images of a graffiti park appeared as part of field testing for some fifth-grade Texas students. After the test was administered, TEA discovered that two of the included images contained vulgar words in very small lettering. This is in no way acceptable or appropriate, and we deeply regret that these images appeared on the test. We apologize to all our parents and students, and in the spirit of continuous improvement, we pledge to ensure this issue never occurs again.”

STAAR (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

 

