ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police Officer had major surgery on Friday and is now in the intensive care unit in a Houston hospital.

Doctors discovered Officer Niki Newton’s brain tumor earlier this year.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted a photo of her Friday and said, “Thank you for your continued thoughts for Officer Niki Newton. Preliminary details are that she is out of surgery this morning with no immediate complications. She will be in ICU and recovering for several days so please continue praying for a full recovery!”

Officer Newton was a basketball star at Crowley High School who went on to play at TCU before joining the Arlington Police Department in 2007.

