DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released an image Friday of a man they have been after for more than a month.
Dallas Police said on Tuesday, March 26, around 11:55 a.m., a man robbed and assaulted an another man in the 3800 block of Polk Street.
It started when the suspect walked passed the soon-to-be victim and asked for a cigarette.
When the victim told the suspect he did not have one, the suspect began hitting, kicking and threw the man on the ground, taking the victim’s wallet.
Police said two witnesses chased the suspect into the Mobile gas station at 3803 Polk Street, to try to catch him.
That’s when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed one of the witnesses twice and then ran off.
Anyone with information on these crimes can contact Detective R. Richeson with the Dallas Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 214-671-3602.