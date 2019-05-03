  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Dallas Stars, DFW Sports, NHL, NHL Playoffs, St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup Playoffs


ST. LOUIS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars took less than three minutes to strike first in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.

Jason Spezza on the fourth line scored his third goal of the series.

That would be it until the second period when the Stars’ Esa Lindell scored with a backhand shot to give Dallas a 2-0 lead.

ST. LOUIS, MO – MAY 3: Ben Bishop #30 and Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars defend against the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 3, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

LIVE GAME UPDATES AND STATS  HERE

 

 

