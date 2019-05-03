Comments
ST. LOUIS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars took less than three minutes to strike first in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.
Jason Spezza on the fourth line scored his third goal of the series.
That would be it until the second period when the Stars’ Esa Lindell scored with a backhand shot to give Dallas a 2-0 lead.
