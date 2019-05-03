IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has arrested Syed Humzah Hashmi, a security guard at the Islamic Center of Irving, pursuant to a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
The charge stems from a recent outcry from a child who said the abuse happened at the Islamic center during the past few years. The boy was in the third grade and attended the Islamic School of Irving at the time.
Hashmi took the child into an empty classroom and tried to sodomize him, according to the arrest warrant.
The investigation is still on-going, but the police department believes Hashmi was acting on his own and at this time only one victim was identified.
The Irving Police Department is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of inappropriate contact. Any parent who feels their child may have had an inappropriate interaction with Hashmi can call the Irving Police Department.
Hashmi’s bond is set at $25,000.