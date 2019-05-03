ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department made an arrest in the overnight homicide investigation at an apartment complex in north Arlington.
Patrick Dewayne Williams, 33, was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.
This after a man was found dead inside a vehicle early this morning.
Police say officers responded to a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. at the Bravo apartments near Savoy Drive and Ballpark Way. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a pickup truck in the parking lot of the complex.
According to investigators, the victim and Williams were in an argument before shots were fired. Williams then left the scene of the shooting.
Several other vehicles in the parking lot were also hit by the gunfire.
Williams remains in the Arlington City Jail on one count of Murder. The bond will be set upon transfer to the Tarrant County Jail.