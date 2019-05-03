ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead inside a vehicle early Friday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Arlington, police say.
Police say officers responded to a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. at the Bravo apartments near Savoy Drive and Ballpark Way. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a pickup truck in the parking lot of the complex.
According to investigators, the victim and another person were in an argument before shots were fired. The suspect then left the scene of the shooting.
It’s currently unknown if the two people knew each other as the investigation continues. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Several other vehicles in the parking lot were also hit by the gunfire. There were no other reported injuries.