AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Amarillo convicted a New Mexico man who kidnapped and assaulted a young girl from Texas.

Royce Wade Lander, 32, of Continental Divide, N.M., was convicted Wednesday evening of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to testimony presented at trial, Mr. Lander picked up his minor victim at a truck stop near Amarillo. He drove her hundreds of miles along I-40 into New Mexico, where he sexually assaulted her until she was able to escape.

Lander now faces a sentence of up to life in federal prison.

 

 

