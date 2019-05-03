  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The death of a prominent North Texas pastor has been ruled a suicide after he, his wife and daughter were found dead in a suspicious house fire in Cedar Hill. His other daughter that was inside the home died about a month later from her injuries.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled that Eugene Keahey shot and killed himself on Feb. 28 as investigators continue to look into the deadly fire. The deaths of his two teenage daughters, 15-year-old Camryn Keahey and 17-year-old Darryn Keahey, were ruled a homicide and that they died from burn injuries.

Darryn Keahey died on April 1 from her injuries.

The cause of his wife DeAnna Wilson-Keahey’s death has not yet been determined.

Eugene and DeAnna Keahey (photo provided by the family)

Police said the fire happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 28. Two other people were rescued from the second-story of the home by police without serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but sources tell CBS 11 that Eugene Keahey is suspected of starting the fire.

Eugene Keahey was a pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sandbranch. CBS 11 had previously profiled him on his efforts to bring safe drinking water to the impoverished community.

