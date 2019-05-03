  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are seeking information on the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in north Dallas late Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to a shooting at 11093 Coit Road at around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Adrian Wells dead from a gunshot wound.

Adrian Wells (Credit: Dallas PD)

According to police, a second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3690.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any leads that lead to an arrest and indictment in this case. They can be reached at 214.373.8477.

