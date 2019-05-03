  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Australia, Australia Snake, Python, Snake, Three-Eyed Snake

DARWIN, Australia (CBSDFW.COM) – The three-eyed snake sees all! A snake with three functioning eyes was found in Australia last week.

The juvenile carpet python that was a foot long was found by park rangers in the Northern Territory. Officials said the snake had a malformed skull with an additional eye socket rather than two separate heads forged together, which wildlife experts originally thought.

(Credit: Northern Territory Department of Tourism and Culture)

The snake unfortunately died after struggling to feed.

Wildlife officials believe the third eye formed early during the embryonic stage and was a natural occurrence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s