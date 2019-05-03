Comments
DARWIN, Australia (CBSDFW.COM) – The three-eyed snake sees all! A snake with three functioning eyes was found in Australia last week.
The juvenile carpet python that was a foot long was found by park rangers in the Northern Territory. Officials said the snake had a malformed skull with an additional eye socket rather than two separate heads forged together, which wildlife experts originally thought.
The snake unfortunately died after struggling to feed.
Wildlife officials believe the third eye formed early during the embryonic stage and was a natural occurrence.