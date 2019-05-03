  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The widow of a Dallas-area firefighter faces a capital murder charge after prosecutors say new evidence led to the upgraded count in his 2016 fatal shooting.

University Park Fire Captain Robert Poynter (credit: University Park Fire Department)

Chacey Tyler Poynter of Royse City was charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the off-duty death of Robert Poynter. He was a University Park Fire Department captain.

Chacey Poynter (credit: Hunt County Sheriff’s Office)

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports a Hunt County grand jury April 26 indicted Chacey Poynter on the capital murder charge. Prosecutors allege the woman and Michael Glen Garza had an affair and killed her husband for his money.

Michael Glen Garza (credit: Hunt County Sheriff’s Office)

District Attorney Noble Walker on Thursday said the capital murder for remuneration count involves financial gain. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Garza last summer was convicted of murder and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

