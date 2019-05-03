SULPHUR SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in northeast Texas say the body of a 44-year-old woman was found in a drainage ditch after her car became stranded in high water a day before.
The woman was with a second person traveling as severe thunderstorms passed through the area.
Acting Sulphur Springs police Chief Jason Ricketson says Martha Patricia Torres-Regalado and another woman were driving late Wednesday when their car became stuck in a flooded drainage ditch.
The second woman made it out of the car and went to a nearby apartment complex to get help and when she returned Torres-Regalado was gone.
Torres-Regalado’s body was found Thursday in a drainage ditch blocks away.
Sulphur Springs is about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.
The storm system had brought heavy rain and numerous tornadoes to northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
