  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, DFW News, drainage ditch, flooding, Floods, High Water, Martha Patricia Torres-Regalado, Rain, severe weather, storms, Sulphur Springs, Weather
Rain in North Texas (credit: CBS 11 News)

SULPHUR SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in northeast Texas say the body of a 44-year-old woman was found in a drainage ditch after her car became stranded in high water a day before.

The woman was with a second person traveling as severe thunderstorms passed through the area.

Acting Sulphur Springs police Chief Jason Ricketson says Martha Patricia Torres-Regalado and another woman were driving late Wednesday when their car became stuck in a flooded drainage ditch.

The second woman made it out of the car and went to a nearby apartment complex to get help and when she returned Torres-Regalado was gone.

Torres-Regalado’s body was found Thursday in a drainage ditch blocks away.

Sulphur Springs is about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

The storm system had brought heavy rain and numerous tornadoes to northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s