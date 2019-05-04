DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime DeSoto Parks and Recreation Managing Director M. Reneé Johnson has been chosen to serve as the city’s Interim City Manager.

The city said in a news release Saturday morning, Johnson will fill the vacancy being created by the departure of long time City Manager Dr. Tarron J. Richardson, who is moving to Charlottesville, Virginia, to be their next City Manager.

“Anyone who knows Reneé is aware that she is a dynamic and creative person who knows how to get things done in the most efficient and impressive way,” said Curtistene S. McCowan. “Her appointment as Interim City Manager is great news for the people of DeSoto and Reneé and the entire DeSoto team is committed to managing City business with a spirit of excellence.”

M. Reneé Johnson has spent nearly three decades leading parks and recreational operations in four different cities including Dallas, the news release said.

Johnson came to Desoto in 2007 and during her tenure led the expansion of cultural events, educational enrichment programs, community partnerships, targeted teen recreation, increased volunteerism and placing a major emphasis on programs and activities for seniors.

In 2016, Johnson led DeSoto’s Parks and Recreation Department to the coveted accreditation recognition for excellence from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).

“I’ve served as a director in DeSoto City Government since 2007, and in that time have built some very solid relationships with all of our main stake holders and, of course, DeSoto’s senior management team.” noted incoming Interim-City Manager Reneé Johnson. “We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount by working as a team on DeSoto’s behalf and we look forward to continuing to work as a team to make a difference in our great city block by block and day by day!”

Johnson replaces Dr. Tarron Richardson, who served as DeSoto’s City Manager since 2011 and is credited with implementing a major financial overhaul of City Government while strengthening DeSoto’s municipal work force and taking the lead on numerous successful economic development projects.

“DeSoto has been most fortunate to have Dr. Richardson as our City Manager for all these years and we wish him our best in his new role as the City Manager of Charlottesville.” Mayor McCowan added “While he has set the bar high for his replacement, we are confident that as Interim City Manager Reneé Johnson will continue to move our city forward and maintain the growth and positive momentum that DeSoto residents and visitors have come to expect.”