Live CoverageElection Night 2019
Filed Under:Betsy Price, Deborah Peoples, DFW News, Election Day, Fort Worth Mayor, mayoral election, political campaign


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Betsy Price appears close to becoming longest serving mayor in Fort Worth history by being re-elected to a fifth term on Saturday night.

With 84 out of 106 precincts reporting, Price leads Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples 55-42 percent.

(photos courtesy: Betsy Price and Deborah Peoples)

Partisan Politics Enters Typically Non-Partisan Mayor’s Race In Fort Worth

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s