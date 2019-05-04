Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Betsy Price appears close to becoming longest serving mayor in Fort Worth history by being re-elected to a fifth term on Saturday night.
With 84 out of 106 precincts reporting, Price leads Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples 55-42 percent.
