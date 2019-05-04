  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDFW Golf Weekly
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, child shot, dallas police, DFW News, Jacebo Soto, Road Rage, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is recovering from a gunshot wound after a violent road rage incident Dallas Police said was started by the the man whose vehicle she was a passenger in.

Dallas Police arrested Jacebo Soto, 27 after the shooting in the 3500 block of Julius Schepps Fwy shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Soto told police while he was driving his Chevy Tahoe on Northwest Hwy, he became involved in a road rage incident with the a driver of a silver Ford Mustang.

Jacebo Soto

Police said Soto, driving with a child in his SUV, fired his gun at the silver Mustang. The driver of the Mustang, who also had a weapon, told police he was in fear for his life and fired his gun at Soto’s vehicle, striking the child.

She was rushed to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Soto was charged with aggravated assault.

An injury to a child offense will go before the grand jury against the driver of the silver Mustang.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s