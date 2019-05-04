DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is recovering from a gunshot wound after a violent road rage incident Dallas Police said was started by the the man whose vehicle she was a passenger in.
Dallas Police arrested Jacebo Soto, 27 after the shooting in the 3500 block of Julius Schepps Fwy shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday.
Soto told police while he was driving his Chevy Tahoe on Northwest Hwy, he became involved in a road rage incident with the a driver of a silver Ford Mustang.
Police said Soto, driving with a child in his SUV, fired his gun at the silver Mustang. The driver of the Mustang, who also had a weapon, told police he was in fear for his life and fired his gun at Soto’s vehicle, striking the child.
She was rushed to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Soto was charged with aggravated assault.
An injury to a child offense will go before the grand jury against the driver of the silver Mustang.